Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.