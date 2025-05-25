Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $192.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $996.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

