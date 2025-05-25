Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,014 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

