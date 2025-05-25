3,960 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

