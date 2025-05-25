Aurdan Capital Management LLC Invests $741,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $222,106.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,773,072 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

