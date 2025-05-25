Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

