Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – May 21st

Super Micro Computer, Medtronic, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, supplying, or leveraging AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, robotics, or computer vision. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of AI-driven innovations across industries like healthcare, finance, and autonomous vehicles. While they can offer significant upside from breakthroughs in intelligence-driven products and services, they also carry risks tied to rapid technological change and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 24,422,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,375,101. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,525. The company has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70.

