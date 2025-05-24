Brokerages Set Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) PT at $6.00

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

RZLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Trading Down 3.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

Featured Articles

