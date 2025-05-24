Brokerages Set Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) PT at $6.00

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
RZLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Rezolve AI stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
