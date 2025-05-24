Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.37%.

