Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.37%.
