AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 579 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Hawkins worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HWKN opened at $128.50 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

