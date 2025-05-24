Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $789.29 and a 200 day moving average of $803.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

