AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. The company has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

