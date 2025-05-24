AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $964.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $920.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

