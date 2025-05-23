Wick Capital Partners LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wick Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $265.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $279.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

