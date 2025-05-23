McMill Wealth Management Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 299,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,671,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.4% of McMill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McMill Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

