Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $230.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

