Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE VMC opened at $271.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

