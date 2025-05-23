Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,110 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $367,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.