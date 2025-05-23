Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of US Foods worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in US Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

