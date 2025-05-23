Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 18.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 184,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 135,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Minnova Stock Up 18.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

