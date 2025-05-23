Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,097,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 974% from the average daily volume of 195,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 25.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

