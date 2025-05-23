Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 40% – Time to Sell?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) dropped 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 460,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 107,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$928,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.