Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SERV opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $662.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.97.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,225,852 shares in the company, valued at $29,710,096.92. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $205,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,754. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,834 shares of company stock worth $447,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,066,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

