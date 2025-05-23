Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $4.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 64,015 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 595,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

