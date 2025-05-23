JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stake Boosted by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned about 25.92% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $222,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,780,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,990,000 after buying an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

