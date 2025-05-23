Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

