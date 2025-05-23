First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

PTRB opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

