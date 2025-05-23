Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $47,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

