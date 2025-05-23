Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $79.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

