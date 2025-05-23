WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.7% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.30% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

