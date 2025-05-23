First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MDY stock opened at $545.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

