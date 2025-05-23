The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Reduced by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,271,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,326,000 after buying an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,890.08. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

