22,658 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $7,508,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,044,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,147. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

