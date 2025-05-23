11,919 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

