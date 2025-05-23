Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IWO opened at $267.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.55 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

