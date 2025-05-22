Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,240 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $68.19 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

