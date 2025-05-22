Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Issues Earnings Results

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.27 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON UAV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.29. The stock has a market cap of £153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 0.11. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.34).

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -11,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Unicorn AIM VCT

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Julian Bartlett purchased 43,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £40,179.16 ($53,881.13). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

