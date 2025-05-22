Summit Partners L. P Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Klaviyo stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $49.55.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,019,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 267,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Klaviyo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 627,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
