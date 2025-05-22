Sean P. Hennessy Sells 4,700 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,407.85 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,365.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 177,412.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

