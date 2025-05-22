Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,389 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This represents a 17.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,596.64. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $396,550. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $750.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

