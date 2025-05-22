Royal Bank of Canada Buys 243,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,897 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $49,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

