Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Dynatrace worth $50,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.