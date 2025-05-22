Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,465 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

