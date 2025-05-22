Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Purchases 928 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

