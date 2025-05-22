Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s 4th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.0% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

