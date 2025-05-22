Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.