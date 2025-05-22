Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

