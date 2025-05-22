Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 3,314 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.74%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

