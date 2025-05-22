49 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,357 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

