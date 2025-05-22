Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

